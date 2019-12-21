Mourners gather for funeral of Omagh-born musician Arty McGlynn

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Kieran McGlynn ArtyÕs brother pictured Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. ArtyÕs wife Nollaig Casey, pictured Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Kieran McGlynn ArtyÕs brother pictured Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. ArtyÕs wife Nollaig Casey, pictured Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. ArtyÕs wife Nollaig Casey, pictured Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Stephen Cooney ex husband of Sinead OConnor pictured Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Kieran McGlynn ArtyÕs brother pictured Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. ArtyÕs wife Nollaig Casey, pictured Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

21/12/2019 Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. ArtyÕs wife Nollaig Casey, pictured Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Family,friends and musicians gather at Sacred Heart church in Omagh for the funeral of well known musician Arty McGlynn. Credit: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of renowned Omagh-born musician Arty McGlynn.

McGlynn, considered by many to be one of Ireland's most gifted musicians, passed away in hospital on Wednesday aged 75.

Born into a musical family in Omagh in 1944, he went on play alongside artists such as Van Morrison, Enya, Planxty and fiddle player Nollaig Casey.

His funeral was held at Sacred Heart Church in Omagh on Saturday, followed by burial at St Mary's Cemetery in Drumragh.

McGlynn played guitar on Van Morrison's critically acclaimed 1989 album 'Avalon Sunset'.

He also played on 1983's 'Inarticulate Speech of the Heart' and 1995's 'Days Like This'.

McGlynn first began playing the accordion before being given a guitar by his mother at the age of eleven. He soon started playing professionally with bands and eventually went on to tour with various artists throughout the 60s and 70s.

Arty McGlynn and wife Nollaig Casey

Following his death earlier this week, Strabane singer Paul Brady and Derry composer Phil Coulter led tributes to the renowned musician.

Mr Brady said he was heartbroken to have said goodbye on Wednesday to his "dear friend and musical sparring partner".

Mr Coulter described McGlynn as a "monster musician and a real gent" who redefined the role of the guitar in Irish music.

In 2016, he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to music by Irish language channel TG4.

McGlynn is survived by his wife Nollaig, two daughters and three sons.