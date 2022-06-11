Mud for it: Musicians on the long-awaited return of NI festival season
Ahead of the most exciting months in the music calendar, Edwin McFee meets the Wood Burning Savages, Beauty Sleep and Reevah to hear their thoughts on the long-awaited return of festival season
Edwin McFee
Over the next few weeks, music lovers across the country will be dusting down their wellies, power-hosing their mud-encrusted tents and, if they’re smart, laminating those all-important stage times in preparation for the return of festival season.