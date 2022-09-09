Music Against Homelessness: Charity gig rescheduled to October

The Belfast Telegraph & Sunday Independent’s “Music Against Homelessness” show at the Europa Hotel has been rescheduled to Saturday October 8, it has been announced.

The charity music gig is raising much needed funds for the local Simon Community organisation and all six headline acts have confirmed they will play on the rescheduled date. Those are Brian Kennedy, Dea Matrona, Gareth Dunlop, Andrew Strong, Odhran Murphy and Eddie Booth.

In a statement, organisers said: "The Belfast Telegraph “Music Against Homelessness” charity concert at Belfast’s Europa Hotel scheduled for Saturday 10th September will now instead take place on Saturday 8th October.

“All tickets will remain valid for the new date."

The money raised at the show will support the charity’s initiatives including Creating Homes which will see 50 properties bought and managed for clients to live independently.