Music composer Eimear Noone on being first woman to conduct at the Oscars
Ahead of her performance with the Ulster Orchestra at the Belfast International Arts Festival, video game music composer Eímear Noone chats to Edwin McFee about being the first woman to conduct at Hollywood’s big awards bash in 2020, and blazing a trail for other female musicians
Edwin McFee
If you’ve ever spent a weekend exploring the world of modern day video games, then I’m willing to wager a case load of platinum-clad PlayStation 5s that you’ve encountered the work of composer, conductor and all-round musical mage Eímear Noone.