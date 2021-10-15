Music composer Eimear Noone on being first woman to conduct at the Oscars

Ahead of her performance with the Ulster Orchestra at the Belfast International Arts Festival, video game music composer Eímear Noone chats to Edwin McFee about being the first woman to conduct at Hollywood’s big awards bash in 2020, and blazing a trail for other female musicians

Wielding the baton: Eímear Noone promises a very special night for the Belfast audience. Credit: Steve Humphreys

Edwin McFee Fri 15 Oct 2021 at 07:00