Music festivals and substance abuse: ‘The medical tent is a safe space… law enforcement won’t be involved’
Nicki Killeen from Dublin is the HSE’s Emerging Drug Trends project manager and says their new non-judgemental drug harm-reduction campaign is aimed at people attending Irish music festivals
Nicki Killeen
‘I studied social science in college and I was always really interested in the socio-cultural influence of drug use. There were head shops operating in Ireland while I was a student and it was a really fascinating time for behaviour change with people using different types of substance.