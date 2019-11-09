Music legend Gary Moore's guitars to be auctioned off

Amplifiers and guitars owned by Gary Moore are up for auction (Ian West/PA)

Guitars and amplifiers owned by the late Belfast-born Thin Lizzy guitarist Gary Moore are to go under the hammer.

They are part of the largest collection of Moore-owned equipment ever to come up for auction since his death eight years ago.

They go on sale on December 11 at Wiltshire-based Gardiner Houlgate, a specialist in guitars.

The 87 lots include Moore's amplifiers, stage equipment, effects pedals, synthesizers and a range of guitars, including the 2001 Gibson ES-335 featured on the cover of his 2006 album Close As You Can Get.

Most items were used by Moore on stage or in the studio.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: "It was a little eerie to find the pen markings made by Gary Moore. They look like they could have been drawn on yesterday.

"The whole turn-it-up-to-11-thing has become part of popular culture since Spinal Tap, so it's good to know that their real-life contemporaries like Moore treated their equipment with a little more sophistication.

"With such a wide range of items up for sale, guitarists and fans have a great chance to own a piece of Gary Moore history for a very affordable price.

"It's very hard to estimate the total value of a collection like this but we're thinking it's in the range of £30,000 to £40,000.

"While Moore was most well-known in the UK, he was a big name in Europe during the Eighties, so we're expecting considerable international interest."

Moore's prolific career included stints with Thin Lizzy, Skid Row and Colosseum II as well as collaborations with musicians like BB King, Jack Bruce and George Harrison.

He also worked regularly with Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott, whom he first met when he moved to Dublin as a teenager.