Music student to debut song composed with Dementia NI during online concert

A music student is set to stage a special online concert today to help lift the spirits of those living with dementia who are in self-isolation due to Covid-19.

Cora Kelly has written a song especially for people with dementia called The Journey which she composed in conjunction with local charity Dementia NI.

Cora, who is in her final year studying music performance at Queen's University, has been working alongside Dementia NI members to learn from their experiences.

Her song is based on the perspectives of the members who live with a diagnosis of dementia. She now plans to debut her track The Journey live on Dementia NI Facebook during an online concert to help raise funds for the charity at 7.30pm tonight.

Cora (23) from Killough says: "Working with Dementia NI members has given me a true insight into what people experience following a diagnosis of dementia.

"This song The Journey has been co-produced by myself, Dementia NI and producer James Connor in order to educate the general public from a completely different and unique perspective."

Allison Batchelor from Dementia NI said: "We wanted the general public to hear our voices through song in order to give others recently diagnosed some hope and so everyone could understand more about what it is like living with dementia from our perspectives."

Dementia NI is calling for donations to help provide activities to keep members engaged during this period of isolation. Donations can be made through the charity's Facebook page.