Musician who worked with Beyonce says debut album helped him deal with hurt

MR WA7T tells of family’s struggle to accept him coming out as gay

A Northern Irish artist and producer who has worked with Beyonce, Missy Elliott and Lana Del Rey has told how his debut album helped him process familial trauma and hurt around his sexuality and coming out as gay.

London-based MR WA7T — real name Ian Watt — has spent years in the music industry remixing and producing for some of the world’s biggest stars.

But when a family crisis at home reignited past hurt around his family’s struggles to accept he was gay, he decided to launch his career as an independent recording artist, releasing his debut solo album No Thread Leads Back to the Heart this week.

The nine-track album follows the release of two singles Home and Sleeping like a Star.

The inspiration for the album came after Watt returned to Northern Ireland to support his sister when she was ill.

While back home, difficult issues Watt thought he had dealt with when he’d moved away to live in London and Glasgow, resurfaced.

In his hotel room, he wrote a collection of songs in a "haze of booze and pills".

After returning to London, Watt realised that he had an album of songs at hand which dealt with trauma caused by his mother’s struggle to accept him as a gay man.

“All these things I thought I’d dealt with started coming to the surface,” Watt said.

“But it turned out I hadn’t come to terms with anything.

“As much as the record is about my sister, it’s about my mother and having a bad childhood.

“All these things seem to run in parallel.”

The track Home sees the singer and producer battle with his mum’s angry reaction to him coming out.

“Me and my mum were really close and there was a lot of love there, but I just remember her asking me to tell her it wasn’t real,” he said.

“She was really angry and almost went to throw up.

"She just couldn’t deal with it at all,” Watt concluded.

Another track, Only He Knows, is dedicated to his partner of 20 years, while These Are My People is a celebration of community and chosen family.

“I turned 50 and when I think of my generation of gay men, there’s a lot of my friends who aren’t around anymore,” Watt said.

“When I go home, I still get looks from people I went to school with and still get called a poof.

"If you didn’t get that acceptance and love as a kid, you create it later on in life.

“These Are My People is for those people.

"It’s about our little community.”