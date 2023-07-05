Nadine Coyle joins Cheryl and Girls Aloud bandmates for former X-Factor judge’s glitzy birthday bash

Derry-born Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle joined former bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts as they celebrated popstar Cheryl turning 40 this week.

The girls headed to a stunning for the birthday bash, with clips of the festivities and plush surroundings being shared on social media by the now 40-year-old Fight For This Love singer.

Cheryl and her party crew headed to Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk for an action-packed weekend which saw them take part in archery, swimming and axe throwing, to name a few.

Guests at the party also included rarely-seen son Bear.

Among the revellers were Cheryl’s mother Joan, EastEnders actor and 2:22 A Ghost story co-star Jake Wood, 50.

Kimberley Walsh also brought along her husband Justin Scott and their three sons Bobby, Cole and Nate, who would have been great company for Cheryl’s six-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Liam Payne.

The birthday girl took to Instagram on Monday to upload a video montage of the festivities, where it looked like a great time was had by all and included a sweet clip of Bear hugging Joan.

Clips shared on social media included a huge tepee which was home to a luxuriously decorated dinner table where guests sat down for dinner.

“As my 40th celebrations end and a new era begins I just wanted to wish all my fellow 83 babies the happiest of happy birthdays,” she penned in the accompanying caption.

Adding: “Wishing for you inner peace , much love , joy and happiness. We made it through the turbulence! They say life begins at 40 and I think I believe them.”

She went on to thank the reserve, describing her experience as “the best birthday weekend I could’ve wished for”.

Responding to the social media images, Northern Irish singer-songwriter Nadine wrote: "Content queen!!! These look great!!!”.

She also posted several heart emojis on another Instagram post shared by the former X-Factor judge.

Coyle is best known for being part of the chart-topping band Girls Aloud alongside Cheryl.

The girl band was formed on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to have hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground and The Promise.

They disbanded in 2013 and have all had successful solo careers in music and TV.

Last year Coyle ruled out a Girls Aloud comeback without her tragic bandmate Sarah Harding who lost her battle with breast cancer in September 2021.

Nadine reunited with Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts in July for the first time in nine years for a tribute performance to their friend to raise money for Cancer Research.