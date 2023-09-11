Nadine Coyle reunites with Girls Aloud for friend Simon Jones’ wedding

Nadine Coyle has been spotted reuniting with her Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl as they attended PR friend Simon Jones' star-studded wedding in London.

Simon is one of the UK's leading publicists and works with an array of A-list celebs, many of whom also attended his marriage to partner Rich Lally this weekend.

Perrie Edwards, Ant and Dec and Alesha Dixon were also there as the pair said ‘I do’, with Perrie and Alesha even putting on performances, while Myleene Klass played the piano.

Girls Aloud broke up 10 years ago and consisted of the four girls and Sarah Harding, who sadly lost her battle to breast cancer in 2021.

But, they reassembled for the special occasion, with dancer Arthur Gourounlian sharing a photo of himself with the bandmates to Instagram.

Arthur is married to Irish TV presenter, Brian Dowling and is a judge on the RTÉ show, Dancing with the Stars.

Nadine also joined her Girls Aloud colleagues this summer when they celebrated Cheryl turning 40.

The girls headed to a stunning estate for the birthday bash, with clips of the festivities and plush surroundings being shared on social media by the Fight For This Love singer.

Last year, Nadine reunited with the bandmates in July for the first time in nine years, for a tribute performance to Sarah Harding, to raise money for Cancer Research.

Nadine has since ruled out a Girls Aloud comeback without her tragic bandmate.

The Derry-born singer said it would “feel so very wrong” if the group were to record or tour as a foursome.