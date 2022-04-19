Nadine Coyle reveals Girls Aloud to reunite in memory of Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud are to reunite for a fundraising event in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle has confirmed.

The Derry woman told Ok! Magazine the band are planning to come together for the first time since 2013 with the aim of raising money for life-saving medical equipment for those diagnosed with cancer.

Harding died in September aged 39 after revealing in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

“We're planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah,” Ms Coyle told the magazine.

“She's very much in the forefront of our minds.

“We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others.”

Following the death of her friend, Coyle led the tributes to the talented singer, describing her in September last year as “an inspiration, always a shining light and always my friend”.

She has previously described being “absolutely devastated” by Harding’s death.

Earlier this year Kimberley Walsh suggested the band would mark their 20-year anniversary privately after a “tough year” following the death.

She told the PA news agency: “I don’t think we’ve got any plans to mark it, obviously it’s been a tough year for us losing Sarah.

“The main thing is that we can just spend a bit of time together and reminisce on the good times, but it definitely doesn’t really feel right to celebrate it in any way, to be honest.”

Girls Aloud – consisting of Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Harding and Walsh – were formed on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

They produced five studio albums, including the hit tracks Sound Of The Underground and The Promise, before they disbanded in 2013.