Nadine Coyle shares further snippet of new summer song ahead of release

The former Girls Aloud singer’s new single is due to be released on July 20.

Nadine Coyle attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London. Pic: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle has piqued the interest of fans by posting a further snippet of her upcoming new single on social media.

A clip containing music from her new song ‘If I Lay Here (Chasing Cars)’ was posted to the singer’s Instagram account on Sunday evening.

The caption “If I lay here. Coming 20.07.23” was attached to the post.

The upbeat summer hit appears to be a nod to the Snow Patrol song of the same name.

It comes after the former Irish Popstars contestant had shared a previous snippet of the song on Friday, including the caption “Sneak preview of my new summer tune. Would you like to hear more? Let me know in the comments. Love, Nadine X.”

Nadine (38) also attended the European premiere of new Hollywood movie 'Barbie' at Cineworld in Leicester Square on Wednesday night.

The Derry native blended in with the Barbiecore aesthetic, dressed in a hot pink trouser suit with a black top.

Other Irish stars such as Vogue Williams and Nicola Coughlan, who stars in the movie, joined her on the pink carpet.

Coughlan, who rose to fame on the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls, has previously explained that she was able to perfect the Derry accent by taking inspiration from Nadine, particularly from the moment she outed herself as underage on the Irish version of 'Popstars' in 2001.