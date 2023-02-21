Nadine Coyle to perform St Patrick’s Day gig in Dubai

Nadine Coyle will take to the stage in the Middle East next month as she is set to perform in Dubai at a special St Patrick’s Day gig.

The former Girls Aloud singer will perform as part of the popular Bongo’s Bingo event on March 17.

Promoters for the Zero Gravity Dubai event said: “Now look, it wouldn't be a St Patrick's Day special if we didn't invite one of our Irish mates over to perform for us would it? That’s why we’re bringing along the queen of Ireland and former Girls Aloud star, Nadine Coyle.”

The 37-year-old Go to Work singer is set to play a number of gigs over the next year, including a special performance at Manchester’s A0 Arena as part of 90s Baby: The Pop Edition event on Saturday October 28.

The Derry singer released solo album Insatiable in 2010 and more recently an EP with Virgin EMI Records in 2018.

Her most recent singles include the Xenomania produced Fool For Love and All That I Know.

Coyle is best known for being part of the chart-topping band Girls Aloud.

The girl band was formed on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to have hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground and The Promise.

They disbanded in 2013 and have all had successful solo careers in music and TV.

Last year Coyle ruled out a Girls Aloud comeback without her tragic bandmate Sarah Harding who lost her battle with breast cancer in September 2021.

Nadine reunited with Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts in July for the first time in nine years for a tribute performance to their friend to raise money for Cancer Research.

She said: “It was brilliant to get us all together. Sarah would have wanted that. She did want that.

“We spoke about it and she actually wanted to be there to make sure there was lots of money raised. I’m glad that we were all able to do it."

However, the performance at the Race For Life gig in London was a one-off show and they had no plans to continue as a band without Sarah.

She said: “It would feel so very wrong without having Sarah there. It wouldn’t be the same.”