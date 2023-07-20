Nadine Coyle’s new dance track hailed as ‘summer banger’ by fans

Nadine Coyle drops new dance track to the delight of fans.

Former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle has officially released her new single, driving fans wild on social media.

The pop star took to Instagram to announce that her take on Snow Patrol’s massive hit track ‘If I Lay Here’ (Chasing Cars) is now available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and DistroKid.

Nadine (38) has described the song as "amazing new dance track".

"It’s out!!!! If I lay here!!!! love you!! Xx," she posted on Instagram.

The Derry singer piqued the interest of fans by previously posting snippets of the new single online.

Fans were quick to give their feedback on the upbeat summer tune with many describing it as a “summer banger”.

One fan said “it’s giving beach and city girl vibes” while another hailed it as "AMAZING."

Others noted it is “better than the original" and declared it as the official anthem of summer 2023.

“Phenomenal track,” one user wrote.

“Summer spectacular xxxx.”

Last week Nadine attended the European premiere of 'Barbie' joining Irish stars such as Vogue Williams and Nicola Coughlan, who stars in the movie, on the pink carpet at Cineworld in Leicester Square.