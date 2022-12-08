Nathan Carter announces Waterfront Hall 2023 show

Country music star Nathan Carter has confirmed his return to Belfast with a show at the Waterfront Hall next year.

The singer, who has recorded six number one albums in Ireland will perform in the Belfast venue on 15th September 2023.

Carter is set to release his brand new album ‘The Morning After’ n Friday 9th December.

The 12 tracks on the album include the singles ‘This Journey’, ‘Keg Of Brandy’, ‘The Morning After’ and the collaboration with one of Ireland’s up and coming folk bands Ceol ‘Heave Away’

He will also be performing a show at Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

Nathan is one of Northern Ireland’s most popular artists. Born in Liverpool to Newry parents, he is a fixture at country music shows and festivals across the island.

He also recently made a cameo in the comedy film ‘The UnHolylands’ a satirical look at the infamous student area in Belfast.

Tickets for his Waterfront Hall show go on sale on Thursday 15th December from the venue’s box office.