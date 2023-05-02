Neil Hannon’s new song for Ulster Orchestra inspired by late father

Divine Comedy frontman Neil Hannon has revealed how a new composition was partly inspired by the memory of his late father.

Hannon, whose work includes the theme tunes for Father Ted and the IT Crowd, was commissioned by the Ulster Orchestra to write a new work titled As The Sun Brightens, the Shadows Deepen.

It will be given its premiere on Friday by the Ulster Orchestra.

Hannon said the piece has been influenced by memories of his father, Church of Ireland Bishop Brian Hannon, who died in January 2022 after a long illness.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “At the reception after my dear father’s funeral early last year, the conversation turned to a film he was rumoured to have narrated in the 1960s, and which had something to do with John Hume and Derry, where I was born.

“By the following day a resourceful niece of mine had found the film titled A City Solitary, which was based on John Hume’s research for his thesis on Derry, in 1963.

“It was indeed narrated by my dad and it was lovely to hear his voice as a young man, with a commentary in a Pathe news-style and spoken with his soft Ulster lilt.

“I’d just been commissioned to write something for the Ulster Orchestra and this seemed like a great jumping-off point.

“A film about the history of the city of my birth, based on John Hume’s research and narrated by my dad. Perfect.”

On the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the film’s portrait of Derry on the cusp of all that was to come afterwards is a fascinating moment in time.

It is personalised by Hannon’s new work, in which he draws from other composers as widespread as Adams, Elgar, and Copland, with some light orchestral music of the 1950s.

Hannon added: “By interweaving the music and the speech, I hope that I have created something that is greater than the sum of its parts.

“What that something is, I am not all together sure. I hope to find out this Friday.”