New Belfast music festival announced: Eric Prydz, Disclosure and Peggy Gou to headline

The lineup for the EMERGE festival taking place in Belfast this August.

DJ Eric Prydz is to headline the show in Belfast (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

A brand new two day music festival has been announced for Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields this summer.

Promoters had teased a “huge” announcement earlier today before finally revealing the news that the EMERGE festival will take place on August 27 and 28.

Headliners will include Eric Prydz, Disclosure and Peggy Gou, with the multi stage outdoor event organised by the team behind Shine & Belsonic Festival.

Promising to combine the “cutting edge of world class international electronic artists” and a wealth of new talent, the festival is said to be the largest in Ireland with capacity for 20,000 attendees per day.

Over 40 acts will appear across three stages during the two days.

Co-Promoter and Director Alan Simms commented: “The electronic music scene is one that has grown steadily in Belfast over the 30-odd years that I’ve been promoting in the city with my Shine brand, and it's grown exponentially over the last few years.

"Belfast is one of the most fertile and dynamic scenes of its kind in the UK or Ireland. We’ve promoted many large scale outdoor electronic events in recent years but always wanted to do a huge multi stage event of this kind.

"Feedback from our audience suggested that a huge appetite exists for a unique production of this kind in Northern Ireland. We’re lucky to have some of the world's biggest names in dance music on our inaugural lineup of EMERGE Music Festival, most of whom we’ve been working with since their very first club shows in the country.”

EMERGE Music Festival goes on general sale on Tuesday at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie, with day tickets, weekend tickets and weekend ticket deposit plans available.

Early bird and pre-sale tickets are available by signing up at emergebelfast.com

These tickets will go live from noon on Friday ahead of the general sale.