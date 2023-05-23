New festival featuring Example and B*witched set for Belfast

Bingo event ‘Bingo Loco’ line-up features producer Example and 90s group B*witched

A new festival featuring UK musician Example and 90s girl band B*witched is coming to Custom House Square on August 4.

Loco Land is operated by Bingo Loco, Ireland’s bestselling bingo event which involves “a variety of special guests, insane production, with the best of 90s and 00s music, confetti showers, hilarious hosts, dance-offs, lip-sync battles.”

Example is a English musician and record producer who had a run of Top 40 hits in the 2010s, including ‘Kickstarts’ and ‘Changed the Way You Kiss Me’. A UK festival favourite, his music features elements of pop, rap and electronic music.

B*witched is a Dublin girl group famous for nostalgic hits like ‘C’est La Via’ and ‘Blame It on the Weatherman’.

Also featuring on the lineup are POP Gospel, a fully gospel choir covering all the biggest pop classics from the last few decades and ABBA Disco –an ABBA experience.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10am on Ticketmaster.ie