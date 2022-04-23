New Pagans reveal the financial pain and the artistic pride of a band on tour

There’s a lovely film clip of the band New Pagans on the stage of the Columbiahalle, Berlin. The audience have their hands in the air, the band members are saluting their new fans and the singer is laughing with pure joy.

A moment like this sustains our artists. It keeps them positive during the long months of writing and recording. It gives them faith when they work out the frightening tour budgets. It helps them to digest the service-station sandwiches. The gig, they suppose, will be the best reward.

For a band like New Pagans, who have roots in Derry, Belfast and Antrim, a European tour is the chance to take a brilliant debut album and a magnificent live show abroad. Their schedule began on March 17 and continued into April. They were stopping in places such as Barcelona, Cologne, Porto and Paris.

This was a support tour, opening for Skunk Anansie, a band with a 25-year legacy and an active fan base. The band’s singer Skin had written a welcoming note to New Pagans at the start of the tour and left it out with a few bottles of wine. This was a rare courtesy.

New Pagans were also getting a catering service at each venue, thanks to their arrangement with the main band, so they weren’t going to starve. They were in keen spirits when they organised the travel visas, got some family help for child-minding and booked the tour van.

Yet, when the audience cheers had subsided and the tour was done, New Pagans came home with conflicted feelings. Singer Lyndsey McDougall remembers that immediate comedown.

“When we got back, I thought, ‘That’s it. I’m never doing that again. No way. Band over. What is the point?’ I mean, we love being on stage. We love the energy of meeting new people.

“But it’s so frustrating when you have to pay to play, which is what’s happening to us at the moment. We came back in debt and we have to figure out now how to pay that off. A very frustrating situation.”

Claire Miskimmin, the band’s bass player, put a similar reaction up on her social media. Basically, she questioned the myth of the touring band.

“We all came back pretty furious, actually,” she says, “a bit traumatised from the entire experience, although it was an amazing time away. Even from the last time I toured, which was in 2018 with Girls Names, it’s changed so much. There are so many more hands out, taking another percentage, here and there.”

The New Pagans tour budget had been challenged by soaring fuel prices and the post-Brexit issues of visas and travel carnets. When they arrived in Calais, late at night, there was no clear instruction about getting their permits stamped. All this was traumatic.

The traditional back-up for a smaller band has been sales income from records, T-shirts and other merchandise. This is especially valuable for New Pagans. But to their dismay, the band discovered that many of the larger venues were asking for a massive commission on sales.

“It was a fight every night,” Lyndsey says.

“We would arrive at these massive venues — we were playing in front of up to 5,000 people a night — but the concession is just set at 25% plus VAT. So it works out about 30% because we’re not VAT registered.

“That really takes away most of our profit. It was a great tour, but how is this sustainable for us? It’s a question we don’t know the answer to. But we’re willing to be part of the conversation, because it’s really important to highlight this.”

The issue of venues and their concession deals has provoked a fightback from musicians. Artists such as Tim Burgess (The Charlatans) and Peter Hook (New Order, Joy Division) are particularly vocal, and so is the Featured Artists Coalition, cofounded by Billy Bragg. There is an emerging hashtag (#100PerCentVenues) that highlights the venues that do not charge the levy. “The music industry knows that this isn’t sustainable for bands,” says Lyndsey.

Remarkably, New Pagans first met this problem when they played the Ulster Hall last November. It was the NI Music Prize, a night to celebrate local gains. It was the evening when Belfast City Council were trumpeting its UNESCO City Of Music status. The landmark venue wanted a quarter of the take from local bands. Lyndsey was furious: “We challenged Belfast City Council on that. I think we helped to open up that conversation.”

A spokesperson on behalf of the Ulster Hall said it works with National Merchandise on events to “support artists and promoters in increasing their merchandise sales”. “National Merchandise provides an industry leading service, the cost of which is in line with industry standards,” they explained.

“Since the partnership with National Merchandise began, merchandise sales in the Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall have increased almost fivefold. Ultimately, this increases the merchandise sales for the artists. The provision of merchandising services at the Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall is currently under review.”

And how do New Pagans see their future? Lyndsey is ambivalent but revealed they’re already making plans. “We’re already hooked and we love it.” Claire is also philosophical. “This is the never-ending spell of being in a band, isn’t it? Just when you think you’re out, they pull you back in. But if it’s one thing we’re good at, it’s being angry. People need to get fairly paid for these things. They need to get fairly treated. Otherwise it’s just a bottomless pit.”