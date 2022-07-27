Newry man (25) jailed for attacking two police officers at Belfast music festival Belsonic

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were alerted to a man behaving aggressively at the Belsonic event in Ormeau Park on June 17.

A concert-goer has been jailed for attacking two police officers at a music festival in Belfast.

Christopher Burns, 25, received a six-month sentence after he admitted assaults on the male and female constables.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were alerted to a man behaving aggressively at the Belsonic event in Ormeau Park on June 17.

Burns was located and put in handcuffs but continued to be violent.

A Crown lawyer said he kicked the policewoman to the arm and struck her colleague in the leg, causing him to fall to the ground.

“Both officers sustained ligament damage and were unable to attend work,” the prosecutor added.

Burns, of Clanrye Park in Newry, Co Down, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

His barrister, Seamus Lannon, told the court: “He has taken a responsible view on this matter.”

The court was told Burns is already in prison for an unrelated case.

But District Judge Anne Marshall decided that he should serve a further period behind bars due to the seriousness of the offences.

She confirmed: “For causing actual bodily harm to police on duty and attending at Belsonic, the appropriate sentence is six months in custody.”