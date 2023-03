The pub rock band announced the death of the lead singer on social media.

Barrie Masters of Eddie and the Hot Rods dies at 63 (Kevin Nixon/Future/Shutterstock)

Barrie Masters of the band Eddie and the Hot Rods has died.

Masters was the frontman of the pub rock band that was formed in Canvey Island, Essex in 1975 and scored a top 10 in 1977 with their memorable hit Do Anything You Wanna Do.

He was reportedly 63 at the time of his death.

A post on the band’s Twitter page said: “It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of the legendary Barrie Masters.

“As you can expect, this sudden news is a huge shock to the band and family.

“We welcome tributes posted to our Facebook and Twitter sites which will be passed on to Barrie’s family.”

British musician Samuel Lloyd Duckworth, better known as Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, tweeted: “@EddieHotRods Barrie’s voice and music is in my DNA and is woven into the fabric of this town and the wider scene I am so thankful to be a part of. Sending you all lots of love and condolences.

“Growing up hearing stories about how legendary this band were, how they set the tone for punk, how they and the Feelgoods put Essex on the map. Oh man.”

The band kicked off their career with residencies in London clubs alongside The 101ers before being signed to Island Records in the mid-1970s.

In 1976 they made headlines when they played at London’s Marquee Club while supported by The Sex Pistols, who went on to smash the Hot Rods’ gear following a chaotic set.

Over the years they became known for their punk style and were often considered as one of the founding groups of the genre with their loud, frenetic live sets.

They released eight studio albums and, aside from Do Anything You Wanna Do, were known for songs including Teenage Depression, Quit This Town and I Might Be Lying.

Masters was the only constant member of the band, which has split and reformed several times and has seen numerous line-up changes.

Earlier this year the band opened for punk rock band Stiff Little Fingers on their tour.