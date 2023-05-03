Beloved gran who inspired Ed Sheeran song is laid to rest

Hit Nancy Mulligan referenced her romance with the NI-born grandfather of the singer

Ed Sheeran’s grandmother — whose romance with his grandfather from Northern Ireland he immortalised in song — will be laid to rest today in Co Wexford.

The 32-year-old singer’s beloved Irish granny Anne Mary Sheeran née Mulligan, also known as Nancy, passed away last Tuesday aged 98.

Anne, who inspired Sheeran’s 2017 song Nancy Mulligan, died peacefully at Castle Gardens Nursing Home in Enniscorthy, and will be laid to rest today in St Patrick’s Church, Monaseed, Gorey.

An obituary described Anne as a “beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother of Jim, Bill, Peter, Chris, John, MaryAnne, Bridget and the late Sally and sister of the late Thomas, Jim, May and Peggy”. She leaves behind eight children and 23 grandchildren.

Anne Sheeran was a friend of Lady Mary Peters, with the pair’s friendship going back four decades.

“We had known each other for 40 years and she was a dear, dear friend,” said Lady Mary. “She would have been celebrating her 99th birthday next week and I will miss her terribly.

“I spent some time with the family in Wexford last week to pay my respects and remember the times we all had together and her presence will be greatly missed.

“Anne and her husband spent many a weekend staying with me in Belfast and I fondly remember the times we enjoyed together.

“I actually took her to Budapest on a trip to celebrate her 70th birthday, one of the Belfast Telegraph holidays at the time. We shared some wonderful memories together and she was very precious to me.”

Sheeran recalled in the song Nancy Mulligan the story of how his grandmother, a Catholic from the Republic of Ireland, met his late grandfather William Sheeran, a Protestant from Belfast, and fell in love during the Second World War.

“They got engaged and no one turned up at their wedding,” Sheeran previously said.

“He stole all the gold teeth in his dental surgery and melted them down into a wedding ring, and they wore borrowed clothes to get married, and just basically have this kind of Romeo and Juliet romance, which is like the most romantic thing.

“So, I thought I’d write a song about it and make it a jig.”

Sheeran’s grandmother was seen in a video clip having her first listen of the song in 2017.

She told RTE News at the time: “I’ll never think of [Sheeran] as being famous, I have to say. He’s exactly the same as he always is when he visits.

“And it’s very rare because he’s always working and when you think he was working from the age of 14, you’d have to feel sorry for him, you know he’s so tired but he loved it.”

While the song may have drawn worldwide attention to Anne, she was a legend in her own right in her local community long before its release.

A nurse from Gorey, Anne worked tirelessly in her community organising social events and providing support.

She was a keen golfer and was one of the founding members of the Past Captains of County Wexford Golf Society.