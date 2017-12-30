Beyonce and Blue Ivy star in Jay-Z video for Family Feud BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Rapper Jay-Z walks down the aisle of a church with daughter Blue Ivy while his wife Beyonce dances in the pulpit in the video for his new single Family Feud. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/music/news/beyonce-and-blue-ivy-star-in-jayz-video-for-family-feud-36445890.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/music/news/article36445883.ece/7b719/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_eb9ca050-1716-42e4-a81e-c966a25de7f2_1

Email

Rapper Jay-Z walks down the aisle of a church with daughter Blue Ivy while his wife Beyonce dances in the pulpit in the video for his new single Family Feud.

The video also shows Jay-Z, real name Sean Carter, dressed in a dark suit and rapping from a confession box.

The star-studded video, directed by Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay, also features Oscar winner Brie Larson, a heavily pregnant Mindy Kaling, Niecy Nash, Janet Mock, Rosario Dawson, Constance Wu, Rashida Jones and Susan Kelechi Watson as the Founding Mothers of the United States, rewriting the constitution.

The video also stars Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, David Oyelowo, Michael B Jordan and Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes.

Nobody wins when the family feuds



Didn't you know that the new Jay-Z @S_C_ video is out? @TIDAL

Guess who's in it? 😎



Loved working with director @ava pic.twitter.com/ccVhIBtVuZ — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 29, 2017

DuVernay shared a series of behind the scenes photographs from the video shoot, including ones of Jordan, Newton and Rhodes.

She wrote: “The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester.”

The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester. Dramatizing that energy are @michaelb4jordan, @thandienewton + @_Trevante_. Some behind the scenes snaps of their gorgeousness... pic.twitter.com/fmctKrJfO8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Addressing the Founding Mothers, she wrote: “I loved the idea of their being Co-Presidents of the United States in the future.

“And that a Native American woman was one of them. One of the first ideas I shared with @S_C_. He was all in. We had fun dreaming this up.

“This country will not stay the same. #ChangeIsComing.”

She added: “The Founding Mothers. What else is there to say? I believe in our power. And I appreciate these dynamic artists who came out on a Saturday to represent all kinds of women at the table. Not a seat. ALL THE SEATS!”

The Founding Mothers. What else is there to say? I believe in our power. And I appreciate these dynamic artists who came out on a Saturday to represent all kinds of women at the table. Not a seat. ALL THE SEATS! #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/LZFTuYBwJn — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 30, 2017

Writing about the scene in the church, she continued: “I’ll let the final scene just stay where it is. In the film, with that family. Being their brilliant, black, brave, bold selves. May we all fortify our families. Our communities. Our society. In whatever ways we can.”

I'll let the final scene just stay where it is. In the film, with that family. Being their brilliant, black, brave, bold selves. May we all fortify our families. Our communities. Our society. In whatever ways we can. Much love. And thanks for watching #FamilyFeudFilm! xo. A. pic.twitter.com/r6yWsiJX6f — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 30, 2017

Family Feud is available on Tidal.