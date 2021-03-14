Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy among early Grammy winners

The 63rd Grammy Awards are taking place against the backdrop of controversy surrounding the ceremony’s voting procedures.

Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy were among the early winners at the Grammy Awards.

Blue Ivy, nine, is the second youngest winner in Grammy history after Brown Skin Girl, her mother’s song which she featured on, won best music video.

The only Grammy winner younger than Blue Ivy is Leah Peasall, who was eight in 2002 when recognised for her appearance on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, which won album of the year.

The gong was handed out during the virtual Premiere Ceremony, which took place before the main televised show when the headline awards will be announced.

Also among the early winners were Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas, who were recognised for their James Bond title track No Time To Die.

They won the Grammy for best song written for visual media and accepted the honour virtually.

It was Eilish’s fifth Grammy after she won the big four last year.

British singer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier was another early winner. The 26-year-old Londoner won the Grammy for best arrangement, instruments and vocals for He Won’t Hold You.

Collier’s night could get even better, as he is nominated for album of the year for Djesse Vol 3 and best R&B performance for All I Need.

Megan Thee Stallion won the best rap performance Grammy for Savage, her collaboration with Beyonce.

The hip hop star, set to perform during the main ceremony, was delighted at the win, which also brought Beyonce closer to becoming the most awarded woman in Grammy history.

She is now on 26, one behind Alison Krauss on 27. Beyonce’s nominations at this year’s ceremony include record and song of the year.

Other winners during the Premiere Ceremony included John Legend, late folk singer John Prine, Fiona Apple and Justin Bieber.

Bieber won alongside country music duo Dan + Shay for their collaboration 10,000 Hours.

The Grammys is taking place against the backdrop of controversy surrounding its voting procedures.

Canadian superstar The Weeknd said he will boycott the awards in future due to what he described as the “secret committees” that vote for the winners.

He was a surprise snub at this year’s ceremony despite a hugely successful year commercially.

Other performers due to take to the stage in Los Angeles include nominees Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch.