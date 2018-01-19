Def Leppard to play Hysteria album in full on UK-wide tour - including Belfast gig BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Rockers Def Leppard have announced they will perform their iconic album Hysteria in full during a UK-wide tour later this year - and a Belfast gig is included in the dates. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/music/news/def-leppard-to-play-hysteria-album-in-full-on-ukwide-tour-including-belfast-gig-36507045.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/incoming/article36507018.ece/89a4a/AUTOCROP/h342/Def%20Leppard%20-%20press%20shot.jpg

Rockers Def Leppard have announced they will perform their iconic album Hysteria in full during a UK-wide tour later this year - and a Belfast gig is included in the dates.

The band will perform the album plus songs from their extensive back catalogue at the SSE Arena in the city on Sunday, December 2 2018.

They will also appear at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, December 1.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, January 26 at 9am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.

The tour announcement comes as the stalwart five-piece's entire works, from their first release in 1979, The Def Leppard EP, through to 2015's eponymous release made their streaming debut on Friday.

Frontman Joe Elliot said: "It is with a mixture of relief and euphoria that we now see our entire catalogue finally getting a digital release.

"Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially and more recently the re-emergence of vinyl, we're now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it's as exciting as the original releases were."

Def Leppard become one of the last multi-platinum selling acts to reach streaming and download platforms with guitarist Phil Collen saying they had been "left out of the digital party".

The band formed in Sheffield in 1977 and their 11-date tour in December includes a homecoming show in the city as well as their first ever show at London's O2 Arena.

They re-released 1987 album Hysteria last year and will perform the record in full during the tour.

Rick “Sav” Savage said: “After many requests from fans, I'm delighted that we can bring the whole Hysteria album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year.

"From Women to Love and Affection plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations - we can't wait."

Belfast Telegraph Digital