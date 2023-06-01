Grammy-nominated hymnwriters receive Freedom of City of Lisburn

Keith and Kristyn Getty are pictured with Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson and Chief Executive, David Burns with the Freedom of the city scroll. The pair are best known for the hymn, ‘In Christ Alone’, which is sung millions of times around the world every year. Photo by Press Eye.

Grammy-nominated recording artists Keith and Kristyn Getty have been made ‘Freemen of the City’ of Lisburn in a special ceremony today.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council bestowed the honour on the couple in recognition of their achievements as internationally-acclaimed Christian singers and songwriters. The pair are best known for the hymn ‘In Christ Alone’, which is sung millions of times around the world every year.

Keith Getty grew up in Lisburn and attended schools there. It is also the city in which he met his future wife, Kristyn, in 1999. They and their four daughters now live between Nashville and Northern Ireland.

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, said: “It is such an honour for me to thank Keith and Kristyn for the contribution they have made to communities across the world; they have inspired so many people globally through their music and I am proud to say they are from Northern Ireland.”

Keith added: “It was an honour for both Kristyn and I to return to Lisburn and receive the Freedom of the City of Lisburn and Castlereagh today.

"Born and raised in the city, I owe so much to the people of Lisburn, from the schoolteachers who encouraged me and developed my passion for composing, to the friends and family who supported Kristyn and I as we moved across the water to the United States.

"To have pupils from Pond Park Primary School and Friends’ School, Lisburn perform for us was a privilege, and I hope we can inspire more young people from the city to work hard and never give up on what it is they wish to achieve. We are so grateful to the Council for conferring this great honour on us which means so much.”

The Gettys returned to Northern Ireland to receive the Freedom of the City ahead of launching their Sing! World Tour at the SSE Arena on Saturday 17 June.

The couple will also host a special four-hour conference featuring teaching, creative artistry and singing from classical and gospel musicians at the SSE Arena on Friday 16 June. Further details and tickets are available here: https://www.gettymusic.com/tour