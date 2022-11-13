In Pictures: Taylor Swift dazzles on red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards

Bebe Rexha and Maya Jama were also among those who posed for the cameras.

Taylor Swift made an instant impression as she stepped on to the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The 32-year-old pop superstar, who went to number one in multiple countries last month with her latest album Midnights, arrived at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, wearing a black black bodysuit featuring a cut-out overlay dress.

The piece featured numerous green jewels and some fans on social media speculated it could be a cryptic reference to her recent album track Bejeweled.

Swift completed the outfit with a pair of matching black stilettos as she posed for the cameras ahead of the awards ceremony.

US pop singer Bebe Rexha wore a extravagant blue dress which erupted upwards like a flower, while TV presenter Maya Jama, who was recently announced as the new host of Love Island, arrived wearing a black ensemble featuring a train.

David Guetta and Ava Max posed together on the red carpet, and there were also appearances from David Hasselhoff and Muse.

Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Bebe Rexha (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

David Guetta and Ava Max (Ian West/PA)

Chris Wolstenholme, Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard of Muse (Ian West/PA)

David Hasselhoff (Ian West/PA)

Co-hosts Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Ian West/PA)

Leomie Anderson (Ian West/PA)

Tate McRae (Ian West/PA)

The MTV EMAs 2022 will broadcast live on MTV and will also be available to watch on Paramount+ UK from November 14.