Phil Coulter: I pray that tortured soul Sinead O’Connor is now at peace

Musician Phil Coulter says he is praying that Sinead O’Connor is now at peace as he spoke of his sadness at her death.

The distinguished Derry-born songwriter and record producer first worked with O’Connor when he was recording the guest album No Prima Donna, which also featured Van Morrison and Elvis Costello.

Coulter told how he felt protective towards the gifted but troubled star, who he said had one of the best voices that Ireland has ever produced.

“When she arrived at the studio I took her aside and gave her a big hug because she seemed so vulnerable,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I think that she felt that she could trust me, as a senior guy about the place, and that she could count on me to protect her. I believe that this encouraged her to work with me again and we produced her album Universal Mother.”

O’Connor was also in Coulter’s thoughts when he was producing the album Lake Shadows.

“I was writing the song which I called ‘The Shores of the Swilly’. This was some time after my young sister (Cyd) drowned in Lough Swilly and I think that the performance of that song was the very best of Sinead O’Connor.

“Her own sensitivity and vulnerability came through, and I could not think of anyone who could have done it better.”

In Profile - The life and times of Sinéad O'Connor

He added: “Sinead was a passionate woman with firmly held beliefs which she was always ready to defend, and this was a trait that garnered a lot of headlines and as many detractors as admirers.

“She paid a price for her views. For example, when she tore up a picture of the Pope on American television - that killed her commercial career in the USA stone dead. There was no going back.”

However, Coulter (81) said there was no-one else like her.

“I’ve often felt that people forgot why she became famous in the first place — that was because of her exceptional voice, which was one of the best that Ireland has ever produced,” he recalled.

“She had a wonderful talent and she could breathe life into a song like few others. I consider myself blessed that she recorded definitive versions of two of my songs — Scorn Not His Simplicity as well as The Shores of the Swilly.”

O’Connor had a troubled childhood and spoke openly about her mental health issues.

Coulter added: “There is no doubt that she was a tortured soul. One the one hand she had this God-given incredible voice, and yet she also had all these other things to contend with.

“I firmly believe that the only time she was truly happy and contented was when she was singing. I pray that she now will have peace.”

For some years O’Connor lived in Bray, where Coulter has his home.

“She would be often seen walking around the town, and she would have coffee with people she knew including my wife Geraldine,” he recalled.

“I think she felt safe in Bray and she knew that no-one there would harass her.

“I can only talk about her in the spirit of ‘Speak as you find’ I was thrilled that she sang some of my songs, and that we worked together in the studio. As a father myself I was glad that for a time I was able to take her under my wing.

“I will certainly miss her. She was larger than life and a force to be reckoned with.

“In the age of TikTok where people seek instant gratification, and every singer wants to be a star, she did not care about all of that. She was her own person.

“Sadly the music industry and Ireland itself will be the poorer for the death of Sinead O’Connor.”