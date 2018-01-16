Police not treating Dolores O’Riordan’s death as suspicious BelfastTelegraph.co.uk The death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, Scotland Yard has said. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/music/news/police-not-treating-dolores-oriordans-death-as-suspicious-36493826.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/music/news/article36493825.ece/108c9/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_8be8d07c-e9a5-4454-a619-cb91ec0c33d1_1

The Irish songstress was found dead at a hotel in central London on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the hotel in Park Lane where a “46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene”.

They added that “the death is not being treated as suspicious” and confirmed the case has now been passed to a coroner.

O’Riordan, from Friarstown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was renowned for her distinctive singing voice and The Cranberries enjoyed huge success in the 1990s with tracks including Zombie and Linger.

Her The Cranberries bandmates – Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler, and Mike Hogan – said they were “devastated” by the news, adding “the world has lost a true artist”.

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

Tributes have also poured in from the world of music for the mother-of-three, while a number of fans braved the adverse weather conditions to sign a book of condolences opened at Limerick City and County Council.

One of the first to sign the book was the principal of the singer’s old school, Laurel Hill Colaiste in Limerick.

Aedin Ni Bhriain said the school is very proud of everything O’Riordan achieved.

She said she never forgot her roots and even asked the school choir to sing at her wedding.

“We wanted to express our sympathy to her family because it is such a loss for them and also to show our deep love for everything she did and out admiration for everything she achieved,” she told the Press Association.

“We are very proud of her as a past pupil and also because she was a Limerick woman who never forgot she was a Limerick woman. She kept the links with Limerick. We are so proud of everything she achieved.”

The school community of Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to the family of Dolores O Riordan on their sad loss.



Dolores was always proud of her Limerick roots and we are very proud of her as a past pupil. — Laurel Hill Coláiste (@LHCfcj) January 16, 2018

In a post on Twitter, the school added: “The school community of Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to the family of Dolores O Riordan on their sad loss.

“She was always proud of her Limerick roots and we are very proud of her as a past pupil.

“She was a lover of music during her years here in school, a love which continued throughout her life.

“She had many friends here and maintained her link with the school after graduating, inviting the school choir to sing at her wedding some years later.”

The Mayor of Limerick, Stephen Keary, said O’Riordan “put Limerick on the music map and on a world stage”.

“She achieved so much in her short years. Her memory will live on,” he added.

The singer had been in London to record a cover of Zombie with hard rock band Bad Wolves and, hours before her death, had sounded “full of life”, according to her friend and music producer Dan Waite.

He said: “Dolores left me a voice message just after midnight (Monday) stating how much she loved Bad Wolves’ version of Zombie; she was looking forward to seeing me in the studio and recording vocals.

“She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and and my wife this week. The news of her passing is devastating and my thoughts are with Don her ex-husband, her children, and her mother.”

In 2014, O’Riordan split from her husband of 20 years, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton.

They have three children together.