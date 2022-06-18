Ringo Starr sends Paul McCartney ‘peace and love’ on 80th birthday

Ronnie Wood and Carole King were also among those who sent the singer messages.

Sir Ringo Starr has sent “peace and love” to his long-standing friend and former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday.

The ex-Beatle was among the many famous names sending their best wishes to Sir Paul as he marked the milestone ahead of headlining Glastonbury next weekend.

Referencing their 1968 song Birthday, Sir Ringo wrote on Twitter: “They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love.”

The drummer, who himself turned 80 last year, also shared a photo where he’s flashing a V sign for peace.

Sir Paul has been celebrating his birthday while on tour in the US, and earlier this week was joined on stage by Jon Bon Jovi in New Jersey, who sung Happy Birthday to him with the help of some 50,000 fans.

Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown referenced that performance as he tweeted: “I think we would all like to sing Happy 80th Birthday to @PaulMcCartney today. My friend Jon Bon Jovi doing it in style here.”

Next Saturday, Sir Paul will become Glastonbury’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the Pyramid stage. He also topped the bill at the Somerset music festival in 2004.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood shared a series of photos of him and Sir Paul together throughout the years.

He wrote on Twitter: “A very happy 80th birthday!!”

Beach Boys star Brian Wilson captioned a photo of them together: “A Friend Like You: Happy 80th Birthday to Paul McCartney!”

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red added: “Britain’s greatest living songwriter Sir Paul McCartney is 80 today.

“He shares his birthday with my Daughter who is now 15 and admires the Beatles enormously. Today is a beautiful day.”

The Beatles official Twitter account shared a video of moments from Sir Paul’s decades in music set to the Beatles’ Birthday track.

The Twitter account of bandmate George Harrison, who died in 2001, posted footage of Sir Paul taken by the late musician.

BBC broadcaster Edith Bowman also tweeted: “Happy Birthday legend, lovely man @PaulMcCartney xxx”

And American singer-songwriter Carole King shared a photo of her embracing Sir Paul captioned: “Happy birthday @paulmccartney. Welcome to the 80s.”

Sir Paul is a long-standing supporter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) and the animal rights group paid tribute to his work on Twitter.

Its official account posted: “Happy 80th Birthday @PaulMcCartney.

“We love seeing you advocate for animals, and strive for ethical change! Thank you for raising awareness of the #SaveCrueltyFreeCosmetics European Citizens’ Initiative.”

To mark the occasion, four unsigned musicians performed at the childhood home of Sir Paul in Liverpool.

The National Trust, who look after 20 Forthlin Road, hosted The Forthlin Sessions on Friday with the recordings playing out on his birthday on Saturday.

Unsigned artists outside 20 Forthlin Road in Liverpool, the childhood home of Sir Paul McCartney (Fabio De Paola/PA)

The acts – Serena Ittoo, Humm, Emily Theodora, and Dullan – featured in a 16-minute video posted to the trust’s YouTube account.

The McCartney family moved to the house in 1955 and within a year their mother Mary died, leaving her husband Jim to raise 14-year-old Paul and 12-year-old Mike alone.

During his career, Sir Paul’s awards have included 18 competitive Grammys, an OBE, and being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice.

In 2017, he was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour – a special award granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government.

His first wife Linda died in 1998 and he went on to marry Heather Mills in 2002. They split in 2006 and divorced in 2008.

The father-of-five has been married to Nancy Shevell since 2011.