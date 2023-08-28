Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley was ‘clearly in pain’ in Larne prior to being rushed to hospital, sources say

Hadley (far left) pictured performing his sound check at the Larne concert just moments before he was rushed to hospital

Musicians who were set to perform along with Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley at a concert in Larne have said it was clear the singer was in pain shortly before he was rushed to hospital .

On Sunday, the 80s icon was due to headline the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon Live Lounge.

However just moments after he completed a sound check at the event and a meet and greet with fans, he was advised to go to hospital by an on-site ambulance crew after becoming unwell.

It’s understood Hadley is still receiving care in hospital following the incident, with his management set to issue a statement about the performer’s condition in due course.

The cancelled gig came just weeks after 63-year-old Hadley took to social media website X (formerly Twitter) to reveal he had undergone surgery in Italy following a serious fall.

He later cancelled a scheduled appearance at Let’s Rock Norwich last week due to accessibility concerns.

Due to his last minute absence at the Larne event, the True singer’s spot was replaced with an extended performance by guitarist and singer Brendan Quinn alongside fiddle player Ciara Maguire.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Quinn said he admired Hadley but noticed he appeared to be in pain after his sound check was complete.

“He and his band sounded great during their sound check, but when (Hadley) was on stage, he had to use a seat. You can see he was in a considerable amount of pain and was clearly trying his best to soldier on through it.

“They gave him a mid-height chair to rest on, because he couldn’t bend his leg or anything. He was still in good spirits, but the pain was really obvious,” said Mr Quinn.

The singer said he noticed his fellow performer’s condition after they both returned to the green room at the Larne Market Yard after Hadley had completed a meet and greet for excited fans who turned up to watch him headline the concert.

“He then came back to the green room where we chatted about his knee, and everything going on, he was a really nice guy.

“But it was then the ambulance crew was called over and that’s when he was told he needed to go to hospital,” continued Mr Quinn.

“It’s obviously serious whenever you’re advised to go straight to hospital. But I wish him all the best and hope he gets better soon.”

Mr Quinn also said the crowd were very understanding after they were informed Hadley wouldn’t be able to go on to perform.

“Obviously they were there to see Tony, and when the announcement was made they were really understanding. Myself and Ciara (Maguire) ended up performing for an hour and 20 minutes instead of our usual set, and the crowd really enjoyed it, thankfully.”

Concert attendee and Spandau Ballet fan Clare Weir also said the frontman sounded fantastic but did notice something off with his stance during his sound check.

“I’d seen Tony the last two years at Forever Young in Co Kildare in July and was looking forward to seeing him, but I did see on his social media last week that he’d taken a fall in Italy, needed surgery on his knee and had to cancel a gig in Norfolk,” she said.

“I turned up early and watched him sound check. He sounded fantastic but he did look very sore or slow coming off the stage. He was on crutches and was wearing a leg brace.

“His tour bus came rushing in just before the penultimate act came on and he and his entourage boarded and were whisked out again,” she added.

“I admire him for coming over, but it was probably too soon for all the travel following his operation. It was disappointing, but health comes first and I wish him a speedy recovery.

“The PR team handled things really well and at the end the DJ played the Spandau Ballet track Gold and the marathon runners went wild dancing to it.”

Fellow performer Jackie Rainey, who is originally from Larne and was on the bill alongside Hadley and Mr Quinn, also said he sounded “great” during his sound check but could see he was experiencing some difficulty in his mobility.

“I was backstage when he was doing his sound check, so while I couldn’t see him, he sounded great — his voice was amazing. But I saw him come off the stage, which was obviously very difficult for him with his leg brace coming down the stairs,” she said.

“I had heard a few rumblings he wasn’t feeling well and the ambulance had been called, but it wasn’t taken lightly. I really want to send my well wishes to him, it’s not nice and no one wants to go to hospital especially during a gig.

“These things can happen, performers aren’t robots, but I hope he’s better soon.”