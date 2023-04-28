The Undertones to headline Belfast and Derry shows this autumn

Local legends The Undertones are headlining Belfast and Derry shows this autumn to celebrate 45 years since their hit song ‘Teenage Kicks’ was released.

The Derry band will play at the Millennium Forum in Derry on Friday, November 24.

They will then play at The Telegraph Building in Belfast the next night, on Saturday, November 25.

The gigs will also see the five-piece joined by a host of special guests, Buzzcocks, Neville Staple from The Specials, The Outcasts and DJ Terri Hooley.

John O’Neill, Damian O’Neill, Feargal Sharkey, Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley emerged from the north-west as The Undertones in 1976.

Even by the standards of that decade, Derry was not the rock and roll capital of anywhere.

With no live bands worth watching, the musicians learned by listening to mail order records, reading one of the few copies of NME that made it to Derry, but most of all from listening to DJ John Peel’s show on BBC Radio One.

Practicing in their bedrooms eventually led to the band recording John O’Neill’s ‘Teenage Kicks’ in 1978 on Terri Hooley's Good Vibrations label in Belfast.

The legendary John Peel received a copy and liked it so much he played it twice in a row on his radio show.

The Undertones then signed with Sire Records and ‘Teenage Kicks’ was re- released, resulting in the band's first appearance on Top Of The Pops.

Over the next five years, John O Neill, crafted further pop gems such as `Here Comes The Summer`, ‘Jimmy Jimmy`, `You’ve Got My Number (Why Don’t You Use It)’ and ‘Wednesday Week’ whilst Damian O’Neill and Michael Bradley contributed ‘My Perfect Cousin’.

They also recorded four highly acclaimed LPs.

In 1983, Feargal Sharkey left the band to pursue a solo career and the remaining members decided to call it a day.

The band remained silent for the next 16 years, but in 1999 The Undertones reconvened, without Feargal Sharkey, to perform to a new generation of fans in Derry.

Fellow Derryman Paul McLoone replaced Sharkey on vocals and after much consideration they released an LP of new songs called `Get What You Need', which was critically acclaimed by Q magazine, Uncut, Rolling Stone and Hot Press.

Tickets for their upcoming shows are now available from ticketmaster.ie and milenniumforum.co.uk.