NI fashion designer helps create Rihanna’s Super Bowl comeback look

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl on February 12, 2023. Photo: AP Photo/Matt Slocum — © AP

She wore the outfit to make her comeback at the huge American sporting event on Sunday night. It was her first performance in seven years.

Magherafelt-born Jonathan Anderson is the creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe, as well as being the founder of brand JW Anderson.

The jumpsuit and bustier Rihanna wore were designed by Loewe. On Instagram, the brand posted that it was excited to have designed the outfit for the much-anticipated performance.

It also included a statement from JW Anderson. He said “I’m so excited to have been a part of this unforgettable moment. Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream.”

The 34-year-old Bajan singer revealed she was pregnant with a second baby to US rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair welcomed their first baby in May 2022.

JW Anderson hit headlines in 2021 with his quirky pigeon clutch bag – a bag shaped like a pigeon that retails at £715.

According to the designer, the accessory aimed to help people “consider the pigeon, perhaps the most under-appreciated of birds”.