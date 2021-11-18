NI Music Awards: Saint Sister and Dea Matrona big winners at Belfast event

Winning smiles: Sharon Hall and Katy Richardson accepting the award on behalf of Saint Sister

Music artists Saint Sister and Dea Matrona were the big winners at the NI Music Prize Awards held in Belfast’s Ulster Hall.

The event, which was held online last year due to the pandemic, celebrates the best and newest local talent.

Organised by the Oh Yeah Music Centre, as part of the Sound of Belfast Festival, the awards ceremony was presented by Gemma Bradley and David O’Reilly.

There were also special appearances by Ash, Ryan McMullan and last year’s BBC ATL Introducing Contender Award-winner Sasha Samara.

The event also featured performances from shortlisted artists including New Pagans, Amy Montgomery, Dani Larkin and Tru.

Winner of the best single category was Dea Matrona, which was decided by a public vote for their song Stamp On It. Best album, judged by a panel, went to Saint Sister for their album, Where I Should End.

The ATL Introducing Contender winner was also Dea Matrona.

The best album winner scoops £3,000, while the other two categories have awards of £1,000 each.

Previous winners have included the likes of Soak, Ciaran Lavery and Joshua Burnside, as well as lifetime achievement awards for the likes of Snow Patrol, Ash, Stiff Little Fingers and more.

This year’s NI Music Prize will celebrate the work of music charity Help Musicians for supporting musicians throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, the charity has provided monthly financial hardship funding for close to 800 local artists affected by the live music ban.

Speaking about this year’s event, Charlotte Dryden from Oh Yeah said it was a very special occasion.

“It has been a long and challenging twelve months for musicians,” said Charlotte.

“That is why this year is such an important coming together, not just to celebrate the great wealth of talent that has produced world-class records throughout the pandemic, but also to thank and let the music community take a moment to reflect, start to rebuild and look to the future.”