NI music stars play gig at Belfast’s Waterfront in tribute to key workers for vital role played during pandemic

Last night a special concert took place in Belfast to pay tribute to the key workers who played such a vital role during the pandemic.

The concert called Live at the Waterfront featured an entertaining line-up of the best of local musical and artistic talent — past, present and future.

Acts performed to thank charities and workers across the health, social care and food retail sectors. The concert was funded by the Northern Ireland Office as a thank you to these key workers and to support the arts here.

On the bill was platinum-selling Downpatrick rock band Ash, who have had multiple songs in the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart; the Grammy-nominated Irish folk band Beoga, who co-wrote Galway Girl with Ed Sheeran; and the multi-award winning Foy Vance as well as Meteor award-winning traditional Irish singer Cara Dillon.

Also performing was Ryan McMullan, whose song-writing talent has led to sold-out shows across the world; and JC Stewart, who has co-written with Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan and was named MTV’s Artist of the Month for his latest EP.

There was also a selection of comedians expected to make an appearance, including Paddy Raff, Tim McGarry, Micky Bartlett and May McFettridge, who has completed 30 years at the Grand Opera House. Meanwhile some of our finest actors including Ian McElhinney were expected to read from works such as Ciaran Carson, Leontia Flynn, and Seamus Heaney.