NI musicians ready to make their mark at Electric Picnic this weekend

A host of artists from Northern Ireland will fly the flag for the local music scene at Electric Picnic in Co Laois this weekend.

Snow Patrol are among the headline acts taking to the stage at Stradbally Hall for the three-day event, which makes its return after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Over 70,000 are expected to attend, with live podcasts, theatre and comedy also part of the entertainment.

Tickets sold out in just 30 minutes when they were put on general sale.

Fellow Bangor band The Florentinas, who have been hailed by Gary Lightbody and Newcastle’s Lemonade Shoelace, aka psych-pop songwriter Ruairí Richman, are also on the bill.

The Florentinas — Paddy Boyd, Jacob Kane and brothers Luke and Jakob Swann — are an alternative band and are managed by artist development company Third Bar, set up by Lightbody and Davy Matchett.

Solo artist Richman, from Newcastle, describes his sound as “some sort of psychedelic sundae — an explosion of melodies with a sprinkle of synths, and a warm, pulsing drum and bass section, which is the custard that glues it all together”.

Other Northern Irish talent featuring at Electric Picnic include Derry singer Bronagh Gallagher and trad pair Saint Sister.

Hip-hop trio Kneecap, who made headlines recently after unveiling a mural of a burning PSNI Land Rover ahead of their Féile appearance last month, will also be there.

They described the mural as a “piece of fine art.”

For country star and new mum Lisa McHugh, this will be her first time attending and performing at Electric Picnic, and also marks the first time a country act has performed at the festival. She had been due to play in 2020.

Dublin-born DJ Annie Mac, who went to Queen’s University, will join numerous other well-known names including Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, The Coronas, Pixies, London Grammar, Sleaford Mods and Wolf Alice.

Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkey and Tame Impala are the other headliners.

Other Irish acts include Picture This, Fontaines DC, For Those I Love, Malaki, Mango x Mathman, Gemma Dunleavy and James Vincent McMorrow, whose cover of the Chris Isaak song Wicked Game was used in the first full-length trailer of the sixth series of Game of Thrones.

Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t look like the weather gods are going to be shining on festival-goers.

Met Éireann has forecast that the good weather is set to end today and revellers can expect a dry start to the festival but with a very high chance of rain as the weekend wears on.

Low pressure will bring showers and longer spells of rain and and it is likely to be heavy at times in some areas.