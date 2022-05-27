NI singer Brooke Scullion releases new single after Eurovision loss

Co Londonderry singer Brooke Scullion (23) has released a brand-new single ‘Tongues’ on Friday following her Eurovision loss.

Brooke made it to the semi-finals of the prestigious song competition earlier this month but ultimately failed to make it into the shortlist of the ten countries battling it out in the finals.

She told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster that losing out at Eurovision was “devastating” but that “only positives came from it”.

“I was working on that one performance for four months and I’d nailed it in my head, I knew I’d done everything I could, it’s just a very difficult competition there’s a lot more elements into it than just performance!” she said.

“But you can’t sit and dwell on it because there have been only positives that came from it in my opinion.”

The Bellaghy songwriter said that her Eurovision hit ‘That’s Rich’ was the first song she had ever written, but her song writing has since “matured” in recent times.

“’That’s Rich’ was a kind of tongue in cheek song that played on the fact I was so against everything to do with love but my new song ‘Tongues’ is about the fourth or fifth song I’ve written now and definitely shows my maturity as a songwriter has increased,” she said.

“I decided to write something a bit more personal and it’s probably the best thing I’ve released so far.”

Brooke said she can’t wait to perform this summer.

“People are loving the new song, there’s all the festivals and summer gigs coming up and I’ll be doing them all and I can’t wait,” she said.

“The confidence I’ve gained from Eurovision as a performer is massive.”

The talented singer came third on The Voice UK in 2020 and said she previously that she has “big plans” for the weeks and months ahead.

She revealed she will soon be creating more songs with her former mentor and All About That Bass star Meghan Trainor.

She was part of Meghan’s team when she appeared on The Voice UK in 2020 where she finished in third place and immediately dropped her debut single, Attention.