Niall Horan adds extra Belfast tour date due to ‘incredible demand’

Irish singer Niall Horan has added an extra date in Belfast during his upcoming tour due to “incredible demand”.

Last month the former One Direction star announced he would kick-off his world tour, The Show, in Belfast with a performance in The SSE Arena on 21 February.

However, thanks to demand from his fans in Northern Ireland, he will now start the tour a night earlier with an extra gig set to take place on 20 February, also at The SSE Arena.

Tickets for the added date go on sale from tomorrow, 2 June from official outlets with prices beginning at £44.00.

“My favourite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place,” said the singer upon the announcement of his tour, which will feature songs from his new album also titled The Show.

“This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you “lovers” on the road in 2024.

"There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.

"To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Born and raised in Mullingar, Horan competed in The X-Factor alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Despite not winning the singing contest, the band went on to sell over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times.