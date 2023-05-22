Niall Horan’s world tour to begin at Belfast’s SSE Arena

Niall Horan’s world tour is to kick off in Belfast’s SSE Arena, it has been revealed.

The world tour is due to start on February 21, 2024 in Belfast.

UK and Ireland dates include Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and London.

The Show Live On Tour 2024 promises to be his biggest tour yet.

He will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including The Show, which is released June 9.

Mr Horan said: “My favourite thing in the world is being on tour.

“Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.”

The album is comprised of some of the former One Direction singer’s most personal material yet, touching on subjects like mental health and love.

On release day, Niall will perform in New York City as part of the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY.

He will also be performing at festivals around the world this summer.

Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Niall has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times while in One Direction.