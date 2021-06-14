Nile Rodgers and Chic to bring ‘Good Times’ to Belfast with outdoor summer show

Nile Rodgers will return to Belfast with his legendary band Chic this summer, to headline Custom House Square.

The funk maestro will bring Good Times to the city on Tuesday, August 24.

The multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist, constantly crosses new musical terrain and expands the boundaries of popular music. As co-founder of US disco band Chic, set up in the early 1970s, Rodgers helped generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak and I Want Your Love and sparked the advent of hip-hop with Good Times.

The newly elected chairman of the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, Rodgers was also recently appointed as the first ever Chief Creative Advisor for the legendary Abbey Road Studios and was included in ‘festival best’ performances at both Glastonbury and Coachella, which resulted in the BBC nominating the band for the BBC Music Awards as Best Live Performance.

His work in the Chic Organisation and his production for artists such as David Bowie, Diana Ross and Madonna, have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide, while his innovative collaborations with the likes of Daft Punk, Disclosure and Sam Smith, reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Rodgers and Chic recently released their first new studio album, It’s About Time, in over 26 years to critical acclaim and a top 10 position in the UK album charts.

Tickets for the Custom House Square gig go on sale on Friday, June 18 at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.