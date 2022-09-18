NI’s Radio 1 star Dean McCullough on being teetotal following ‘dark’ drinking days: ‘It’s been the best two years of my life’

BBC Radio 1 star Dean McCullough has opened up on how he gave up drinking, after alcohol left him in a “really, really dark place” just a few months before he got his big break at the iconic station.

The Newtownabbey native has recently taken over Radio 1’s coveted afternoon slot with co-host, Bolton-born Vicky Hawkesworth.

The show was previously presented by Scott Mills for nearly two decades, and Dean said: “I thought, if I want to get to Radio 1, which was always my dream, if I want to do that, I need to make some changes.”

The 29-year-old DJ told i news that during the Covid-19 lockdowns, his binge drinking had got out of control and his mental health had been severely affected.

“What was like a glass of wine of an evening after work turned into a bottle which turned into two bottles and then, some weekends, I was drinking like a bottle of vodka too.

“It wasn’t until I was going to work on a Monday and I was looking at the bins and I was like, ‘I didn’t drink all that?’

“But I had, because there was no one else in the house. It was the pandemic, and I just got myself into a bad way and I was sort of thinking some really, really dark thoughts to myself. Anybody who’s kind of struggled with mental health will know what it’s like.

He added: “I didn’t plan it. I didn’t think: ‘This is my last drink. This is my last party.’ I literally woke up on the first of September and I turned to my mate and said: ‘This is it, like I’m going to stop drinking for a month. Just to see what happens.’ There was no real pivotal moment. It wasn’t a really horrendous hangover. I didn’t go through a break-up.

“I just saw the path in front of me and it wasn’t nice. It was really dark and it was very destructive.”

Four weeks later, an advert appeared for lesser-known DJs to take over the BBC Radio 1 schedule over Christmas – an opportunity that has changed the Co Antrim man’s life.

“It has been two years,” he continued.

“And it has been two of the best years of my life. My life has never been better, and the fact we have this new show is stressful enough anyway, without me having a hangover.

“I feel like it’s really exciting, because no one at Radio 1 knows me anything other than sober and that means a lot, because they’re seeing this version of me and they’re appreciating this version of me.”

Last winter, Dean also opened up about his hell at the hands of homophobic bullies, and said he had turned to alcohol to numb the pain of being tormented for being gay.

He has further shared his appreciation for social media, as it allows him to connect with listeners in a more personal way, especially local people with accents similar to his, and those who have also grown up gay in Northern Ireland.

“I don’t like this notion that people think that the BBC is just from London, and it’s just people who work and live in London, from a particular class. Vicky and I are proof of that,” he said.

“The colours of their skin, the way that they look, the way that they identify, the way that they speak – it’s really, really important because you have to see yourself reflected in what’s in front of you in order to feel like you are valued.”