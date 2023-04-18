NI’s Voice UK winner Andrea Begley pays tribute to The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan

The singer took to Instagram to offer her condolences to Mr Sheehan’s family.

Voice UK judge and The Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue with guitarist Mark Sheehan who passed away last week. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire — © PA

The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan who passed away following a period of illness last week was ‘kind, talented and encouraging’, previous Voice UK winner Andrea Begley has said.

In a tribute posted to her Instagram account, the Co Tyrone singer said she had met Mr Sheehan while competing in the talent competition in 2013.

The guitarist’s band mate, frontman Danny O’Donoghue, was a judge on the show, with Andrea performing alongside the band in the live final.

She said working with Mr Sheehan was a ‘pleasure’.

"Back in 2013, during my time on The Voice, UK, I had the pleasure of meeting and working with the guys from the Script,” she said.

"I just wanted to send my deepest condolences to Marks family on his untimely passing.

"I only had a brief time getting to know Mark, but he was a kind, talented and encouraging person to me as a new artist, may he rest in peace.”

2013 Voice UK winner Andrea Begley

News of Mr Sheehan’s death was confirmed by the band’s social media account on Friday April 14.

A short message accompanied by a photo of Sheehan said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away in hospital after a brief illness.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Sheehan (41) had been missing from the American leg of The Script’s greatest hits tour last year.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World last May, singer Danny O'Donoghue confirmed Mark had taken time out for family commitments.

Sheehan, who is originally from Dublin’s Liberties, was the lead guitarist in the band that formed in 2001 in the capital city.

Along with lead singer O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power they relocated to London to pursue their musical career.

Success followed in 2008 with their album The Script reaching number one in the UK and Ireland, helped by the popularity of singles such as Breakeven.

O’Donoghue and Sheehan have been friends since their school days and pursued various musical projects together before settling on The Script.