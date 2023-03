In his new memoir the U2 frontman looks back on links with NI and its politics

Unionist leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and Bono on stage at the Waterfront hall to promote a YES vote in the referendum on Friday

In the years before social media, and there were, believe it or not, quite a lot of them, you actually had to be someone to become the olden day equivalent of an influencer.