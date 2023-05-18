Northern Ireland music festivals 2023: All the big events you can’t miss this year

Regardless of whether you’re a straw-hat sporting, tent toting reveller, a layered up, welly clad, gotta catch them all newbie or a grizzled veteran who every year insists they are too old for this kind of thing, the one thing we can all agree on is that festivals are awesome.

Much like Sister Michael and the Derry Girls, the outdoors and live shows are an unbeatable tag team and this year there’s a proverbial feast of events for us to sink our teeth into.

Over the last two plus decades, this writer has witnessed everyone from Beyonce and Amy Winehouse to a then unknown Killers and Lily Allen play muddy fields and tiny tents, all while gaining new friends and losing phones, sleeping bags and, on a few occasions, my dignity (we shall not speak of the time I had to wear a bin bag at Slane). With that in mind, I’ve decided to put those experiences to good use and share with you some festival highlights and hacks to help you have the summer of your lives.

Live At Botanic Gardens, Belfast

First out of the blocks this festival season is Live At Botanic Gardens. It’s pound for pound one of the best and most beautiful venues around (yes, even when it’s raining). A relative newcomer to the festival scene, their crowd-pleasing bill always features something for everyone and this year is no different. Pop fans can look forward to Sugababes (May 26) and Olly Murs (June 10), country lovers should boot scoot their way to Kip Moore (May 27) and dance aficionados will adore the Classical (June 3). Indie rockers the Frames also make a rare, must see appearance on June 9, while hip hop’s hottest star Aitch is set to deliver one of the most talked about shows of the year on June 8.

Insider tip: Before you make your way to Botanic Gardens, pop into the nearby Empire for some of the best wallet friendly pub grub around.

Belsonic

First bursting onto the entertainment scene in 2008, Belsonic quickly established itself as being the festival which can always be relied upon for bringing the biggest stars to Belfast. The bash rapidly mutated in size over the years to follow and its current home at Ormeau Park really feels like a match made in heaven. This year’s line-up is one of its best yet and artists appearing next month are George Ezra (June 9), David Guetta (June 10), Tom Jones (June 16), Paolo Nutini (June 17), Lizzo (June 22), Sam Fender (June 23), Ben Nicky (June 24), Florence + The Machine (June 28) and The Prodigy (June 30). Living legend Lionel Richie opens Belsonic with a bang on June 3 and you can bet the (brick) house on him stealing the show. If you spot this scribe dancing on the proverbial ceiling, then in the immortal words of the former Commodores frontman himself, do say “hello.”

Insider tip: If you get into the venue as soon as the gates open and make friends with the security guards, you just might be rewarded with some pit passes for the golden circle. If there’s none available, at least you’ve made a new mate!

Lionel Richie will be performing at Belsonic on June 3

Stendhal Festival

If you’re searching for an old school festival experience with a modern mindset, then snag a ticket for Stendhal. Running from July 6 to July 8 and taking place at its home of Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, the 13th instalment of the event is shaping up nicely. As ever, NI music is high on the agenda at Stendhal and it remains the single largest showcase of home-grown artists at any event in the country. This summer they welcome some of our very best seasoned and brand-new acts to their site including Roe, Cara Dillon, Winnie Ama and Joshua Burnside. You should also feel duty bound to see the newly minted rockers Pinkslips, who feature former members of the should’ve been massive A Plastic Rose in their ranks, and the hugely promising alt pop artist Fya Fox. There are also artists from further afield appearing such as Newton Faulkner, Turin Breaks and the legendary Wailers. Line up additions (including comedy and family friendly acts) will be made very soon.

Insider tip: While you don’t have to camp, I fully recommend you do as you’ll end up with stories that will last a lifetime. However, not to sound like your ma during lockdown 1, if you are sleeping in a field for three days, make sure you’ve plenty of toilet paper…

Newton Faulkner will play at Stendhal Festival

Vital

This festival traces its roots back to 2002 and while over the decades to follow it’s had some name changes and numerous venue locations, one thing always remains the same-their impressive line-up. Currently based at Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast, Vital’s 2023 bill boats a brace of stadium-sized mega stars in the form of the Killers, who play on September 1 and Lewis Capaldi, who performs his biggest show in the city to date on September 3.

Insider tip:: Avoid the mad dash for a taxi when the bash is finished, grab a pint in the nearby Doyen bar and wait for the crowd to clear.

The Killers will play Vital on September 1

International Guinness Blues On The Bay

Currently celebrating its 24th year, this Warrenpoint-based event hosts some of the best blues artists around. Now expanded to seven days, the festival kicks off on May 24 with an absolutely unmissable set from Belfast’s greaser kings the Sabrejets at Lough and Quay. There are over 60 acts playing across the week in various venues in Co Down town and many of which are free to attend. Check out bluesonthebay.co.uk for full line-up details.

Insider tip: Visit the Genoa ice-cream shop and restaurant. They serve some of the best fish and chips I’ve ever had and the gelato is incredible.

Emerge

Dance fans will be seventh heaven this summer thanks to the return of the biggest electronic music festival on the island of Ireland. Debuting last year, Emerge returns to Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast this August bank holiday weekend (26-27). A bevvy of brilliant dance acts will appear across four stages over the two days and organisers are promising a world class audience experience featuring state of the art sound and vision. Some of the acts already announced are Carl Cox, Skin On Skin, Camelphat and Charlotte De Witte.

Insider tip: Don’t miss chart breaking Belfast boys Bicep’s homecoming show on August 27.

Bicep will play Emerge on August 27

CHSq

This one’s perfect for the mud-phobic music fans and recommended for those of a Goldilocks persuasion (the site is not too big, but not too small). Based in Custom House Square, Belfast, the festival takes place throughout August and this year’s bill includes Kodaline (August 11), Bryan Kearney (August 12), The Proclaimers (August 16), Belters Only (August 17), Stiff Little Fingers (August 19), Becky Hill (August 23), the Coronas (August 25) and N-Dubz (August 26).

Insider tip: If you’ve got the spare cash and they haven’t sold out, buy a V.I.P. ticket. You get separate toilet and bar facilities and a raised viewing area.

Becky Hill will play CHSq on August 23

Belfast Tradfest

This July, Belfast Tradfest celebrates its fifth edition of their event and organisers are promising to mark the occasion with their best line up yet. Featuring a bill jam-packed with some of the best traditional musicians, singers and dancers around, the fun runs from July 23-30 across various venues. There will be workshops, a full programme of concerts, talks, lectures, sessions and more and the event, which is the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland, aims to bring together both the Irish and the Ulster-Scots musical traditions in a shared celebration of culture and heritage.

Insider tip: Make sure you check out the seriously talented Bernadette Morris who supports trad collective Lonesome George at the Deer’s Head on July 27.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe

While NI rockers are justifiably miffed about the lack of louder bands playing our neck of the woods this festival season, legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are teaming up for a Dublin show that is set to ensure you summer will be turned up to 11 anyway. Performing at Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, this pair of absolute icons have already wowed critics with their tour across the States last year and you can bet your very best pair of leather trousers that their show on July 4 will rival the great banquet hall of Valhalla on a Friday night. On the subject of unmissable rock legends, Sting and Blondie also appear at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 28.

Insider tip: Remember that there is no such thing as too much hairspray.