Northern Ireland small music venues here demand parity with England on rates relief

Small music venues in Northern Ireland are calling on the Department of Finance to introduce rates relief for their premises, after those in England received a 50% cut.

Coming into force in April, the move in England will save those businesses an average of £7,500 each year.

The 50% retail discount extends to music venues across England with a rateable value of less than £51,000.

Speaking to The Sunday Times yesterday, the Music Venue Trust (MVT) - a charity that represents grass roots music venues across the UK - said it intended to lobby Stormont to introduce similar measures here.

MVT chief executive Mark Davyd said that funding for the scheme in England is being delivered by the UK Treasury, with a statement from officials confirming that the devolved administrations will be given the means to extend it.

"The equivalent amount will be made available in Northern Ireland. It will then be up to Stormont how they apply this relief," he said.

"There is a huge issue around UK-wide touring, and the ability of Northern Irish venues to attract international and national talent.

"This isn't going to go away, and that is our message to the politicians in Northern Ireland."

According to the MVT, between 2007 and 2015, 35% of grassroots music venues around the UK closed down.

In that time Northern Ireland has seen the closure of Auntie Annie's in Belfast, which hosted acts such as Gary Lightbody and Paolo Nutini before closing in 2013.

One of the oldest bars in the city, The Rotterdam Bar - where Van Morrison, Christy Moore and Ian Dury once played - also shut down in 2008.

Rachael Campbell-Palmer, co-director of the Black Box venue in Belfast, told The Sunday Times that a rates relief would be "absolutely welcome" here.

"The bottom line is we are losing venues and the landscape is increasingly difficult for those still in existence," she said.

Ciaran Smyth, director of Voodoo in Belfast, said the discount would apply to his 200-capacity room.

"Rates fund the Executive in Northern Ireland," he said.

"It's where councils and the Assembly get their money from.

"To try and shift them on anything is very difficult because they don't want to lose money.

"But ministers could do this for music venues and not cost themselves a fortune because there aren't many of us left."

Figures from the local music scene also added their voice to the calls for rates parity with England. Rory Friers, guitarist with rock band And So I watch You From Afar, explained that independent venues provided an essential early learning ground for talented musicians.

"You learn in a bottom-up way how everything works," he said.

"You get a fundamental understanding of working with people, promoting shows, organising equipment, and performing to people, even if it is just as a support band to your friends.

"The bar [in Co Antrim] where we started off playing is still going, but we don't know for how much longer. It's been threatened with closure for the past two or three years."

The Department of Finance told The Sunday Times that relief provision for 2020-21 and beyond would need to be considered as part of the overall review into business rates.