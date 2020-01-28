Northern Ireland what's on guide: Mabel and Strictly Come Dancing Live - 10 things to do January 27- February 2
Here's our top pick of things taking place this week across Northern Ireland (January 27 - February 2).
1. Molson Coors Race Meeting
See January out in style at their first fixture of 202. Enjoy top quality National Hunt Racing with the very best of Jockeys, Trainers and Horses on display. Plus with Free Admission courtesy of sponsors, it really is a day not to be missed
2. Star Tracker Evenings
Join Armagh Observatory and Planetarium for an evening of Star Tracking. Enjoy a Digital Theatre show chosen by their Director Professor Michael Burton and weather permitting be fascinated by the views of the Night Sky through their 12 inch telescope. They will also have an astronomy talk at 7pm and fulldome show at 8pm.
3. TRAD
Critically acclaimed, sell out hit TRAD from LIVIN’ DRED Theatre Company comes to Lyric Theatre Studio, Belfast on 31st January and 1st February 2020. TRAD is a poignant, absurd and hilarious tale of a 100-year-old Irishman... and his father. TRAD is a story of rural Ireland and its communities, of rural pride and the often complex relationships between father and son.
4. Dave Elliot: DAD
“DAD” is a one man tale of parenthood, adversity and arguably triumph from.
5. Mabel
Mabel will perform a headline show in the Ulster Hall, Belfast on 30 January 2020 as part of her High Expectations European tour.The support artist for Mabel's Belfast show has been confirmed as Kali Claire.
6. Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour
The sparkling line-up of celebrities and professional dancers will join new tour host and reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley, and the tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the tour) and Bruno Tonioli as they dance in the biggest entertainment venues across the UK and Dublin from 16 January 2020 for 33 scintillating live shows.
7. Kiss Me, Kate
Kiss Me, Kate, Cole Porter’s iconic musical comedy follows a fiery couple of co-stars feuding both on and offstage in a production of Shakespeare’s Taming Of The Shrew. Showbiz shenanigans together with a jazz-inflected score form a sparkling tribute to the golden age of theatre in all its greasepaint and glory.
8. Gary Lightbody: In Conversation
In this intimate evening, in conversation with Steve Stockman, Gary will talk about his upbringing, the impact of the Troubles, writing about Belfast as well as his weighty contributions to building Belfast into a city of grace.
9. The Wedding Journal Show
Featuring a bridal catwalk and exclusive VIP lounge as well as hundreds of suppliers all under one roof, the Wedding Journal Show is the biggest wedding show in Northern Ireland.
10. Under The Hawthorn Tree
Award-winning children’s theatre company Cahoots NI and the MAC present their stage adaptation of Under the Hawthorn Tree.
Based on the internationally acclaimed book by award-winning author Marita Conlon-McKenna and published by The O’Brien Press, Under the Hawthorn Tree follows the journey of three brave siblings as they fight for survival during the Potato Famine in Ireland, 1845.