Northern Ireland’s Hannah Peel misses out on 2021 Mercury Prize as London soul singer Arlo Parks scoops award

Northern Ireland artist Hannah Peel has missed out this year’s Mercury Prize after the award was scooped by Arlo Parks with her album Collapsed in Sunbeams.

The Co Down artist had been nominated for her album Fir Wave and wowed the live audience at the Hammersmith Apollo in London with her performance on the night.

However, the eventual winner of this year’s award was 20-year-old Parks who won for her debut album.

Accepting the Mercury Prize, Arlo Parks said: "I am completely speechless. I don't have the words. I just want to say a big thank you to my family. My mum and my dad are somewhere in the room today.

"I want to thank my team as well. This is something that came with a lot of hard work from a lot of different people. I want to thank Transgressive, Pias, my managers Ally and Sarah.

"It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here and there were moments where I wasn't sure whether I would make it through - but I am here today so thank you very much."

The judges called her a "singular voice" who "demonstrates how to be quietly strong in a world of extrovert noise".

She beat the likes of Wolf Alice, Celeste and Mogwai to scoop the £25,000 prize at the ceremony.

The Mercury Prize, given to the best British or Irish album of the past 12 months, is now in its 30th year.

The 12 shortlisted artists also included grime star Ghetts, jazz saxophonist Nubya Garcia and rapper Berwyn.

Hosted by radio DJ Lauren Laverne, the ceremony saw live performances from many of the nominees and was broadcast on BBC Four.

The judging panel said: "It was extremely difficult to choose a winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize. There were so many strong albums, of such diversity and character. But in the end we decided that Arlo Parks was an extremely worthy winner.

"Addressing such complex issues as mental health and sexuality with real empathy, displaying a lyrical wisdom that belied her 21 years, with Collapsed In Sunbeams Arlo Parks has created an album that has captured the spirit of the year in a positive, forward thinking fashion.

"It has the ability to reach out and remind a wider audience of the timeless art of the album. Arlo is an artist who connects deeply with her generation and reflects the plurality of contemporary British life."

Albums by British artists with a UK release date between July 18 2020 and July 16 2021 were eligible for the prize.

While she might have missed out on the Mercury Prize, Hannah Peel’s electronic soundtrack work has resulted in an Emmy nomination for Game of Thrones: the Last Watch and she also achieved a weird excellence on her score to the TV series The Deceived.

The multi-instrumentalist and singer also hosts a BBC Radio 3 show.