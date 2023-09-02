Nothing like a dame: Snow White hottest ticket in town as May returns for panto

May McFettridge in one of her many appearances in panto

It might only be the start of September, but our biggest Christmas panto has already sold a record 45,000-plus tickets.

May McFettridge will celebrate her 33rd Grand Opera House panto season with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Belfast theatre said this year’s show features an abundance of comedy, song and dance numbers, colourful costumes, stunning scenery and special effects.

Joining ‘May of the Mirror’ will be Phil Walker (Muddles), who recently toured with comedian Jason Manford, and Paddy Jenkins (Wicked Queen’s henchman), one of the stars of Oscar and Bafta-winning short film An Irish Goodbye.

Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless play the Queen’s Guards, and returning to the Grand Opera House stage following their appearances in the sell-out run of Cinderella in 2022 are Jolene O’Hara as the Wicked Queen and Conor Headley as the Prince.

Aisling Sharkey joins the cast in the title role of Snow White, and Scott English leads the ‘magnificent seven’ on their quest to save her from the Wicked Queen.

“This year will be the theatre’s biggest pantomime yet, with an incredible cast and creative team bringing audiences spectacular entertainment, toe-tapping tunes, spellbinding dance moves, special effects, and much more,” said Ian Wilson from the Grand Opera House.

“Since the theatre opened in 1895 with a pantomime, the Grand Opera House has provided generations of families with many magical memories and outstanding pantomime experiences.

“With over 76,000 people expected to see this year’s show, and with tickets selling fast, don’t leave it any longer to book your tickets.”

The Grand Opera House pantomime is staged by Olivier award-winning producer Michael Harrison on behalf of Crossroads Pantomimes.

He also produces The London Palladium’s pantomimes, and his current show, The Wizard of Oz, is enjoying a sell-out run at the venue before it embarks on a UK and Ireland tour, which includes a week at the Grand Opera House next May.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce such a stellar line-up, once again led by the inimitable May McFettridge.

“The Grand Opera House panto is a jewel in the Crossroads Pantomimes’ portfolio.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will bring together the best of family pantomime with a fresh new script and beautiful set and costumes.”

​The show runs at the Grand Opera House from Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, January 14. To book tickets to the fairest pantomime in town, visit goh.co.uk