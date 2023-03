Oh Yeah... celebrating 14 years of music making

It started as a seed of an idea after a meeting of minds between well-known figures in the Northern Ireland music industry and 14 years on, the Oh Yeah Music Centre continues to encourage and celebrate talent, writes David O’Dornan

Dee McAdams and Charlotte Dryden, CEO, of Oh Yeah Music Centre

David O'Dornan Sat 22 May 2021 at 08:00