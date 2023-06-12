Olly Murs celebrates stag do in Belfast after being surprised by pals

Amelia Tank shows off tote bag on hen do. Pic Amelia Tank Instagram.

Olly Murs enjoyed a wild stag do in Belfast on Saturday night ahead of his wedding to fiancée Amelia Tank.

The 39-year-old singer is set to tie the knot with his bodybuilder girlfriend this summer and has previously hinted that the big day will be in either June or July.

Olly was surprised by pals after giving fans a night to remember at this year’s Live at Botanic Gardens.

He was whisked off stage and taken to Ollies nightclub where he celebrated the end of his single life.

The stag group partied the night away with Olly wearing a novelty T-shirt which read: 'Sorry ladies this guy is getting married.'

His mates wore matching black tops which read 'Straight Outta Essex' in addition to veils with 'Marry Me' printed on them – a nod to the artist’s seventh studio album.

Olly updated fans on his antics on social media upon returning to his hotel room.

“What a night, in bed after the gig and the lads surprising me with a night out in Belfast," he said.

“Loved it!

"Pretty drunk now! But time for a ham and cheese toastie.”

As he tucked into the room service treat he began singing in a hilarious Instagram video.

It comes a month after Amelia (30) gave fans an insight into her first hen party just weeks ahead of the wedding.

She shared Instagram posts offering a glimpse into the fun-filled party in London where she celebrated with friends.

She described the celebration as her “first UK” hen party and hinted at a destination event in the coming weeks as she posed for pics outside The Ivy.

"A slow mo moment for the outfit… thank you @nadinemerabi for my "Amelia" jumpsuit. Quite fitting for my UK hen,” she posted.

In another update, Amelia shared playful snaps with all her friends while wearing a “bride to be” crown and heart-shaped sunglasses with “Miss to Murs” written on the frames.

Amelia was gifted a tote bag with a picture of her husband-to-be back in his X Factor days printed on it.

“Hen no.1 complete, couldn't have asked for a more special day and feeling like the luckiest girl ever today!” she captioned one post.

“Beyond grateful to everyone who came to celebrate, you guys are the absolute BEST! A memory I'll treasure forever!! #misstomurs #wifeypending”.

Olly has previously admitted that planning the wedding has resulted in the couple arguing the most they ever have in their four-year relationship.

The pop star proposed last June.

During an appearance on Heart Breakfast with hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden last month Olly seemed to under the impression the stag would be somewhere else.

“We're gonna go away.. but I know where it is,' he said.

“It's somewhere I've never been to before actually it's going to be in Europe. And it begins with the letter G.”

However he kept the wedding date “top secret” but hinted at summer nuptials.

“I'm really enjoying it [planning] actually, more than I thought I was going to,” he said.

“I didn't realise how much goes into it.

"But it's really fun. We're having a really great time.

"And it's you know… we've had a few arguments, a few spats. But that happens”.

Olly went on to reveal it’s “the most we've ever had an argument in our relationship in four years”.

'But it's good,” he clarified.

"We just disagree on a couple of little bits, but it's gonna be a lovely day really special.”